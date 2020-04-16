Sens. Cassidy, Kennedy to serve on president’s task force to reopen the economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump has tapped Sens. Bill Cassidy, MD, and John Kennedy to serve on his task force of lawmakers focused on getting the country’s economy back up and running.
“I’m thankful for President Trump’s leadership and that he takes wisdom from many places. My home state has the president and his administration to thank for crucial help as we fight the coronavirus. It’s an honor to be part of a team that will help resuscitate our economy and put our people back to work—because American innovation and elbow grease is how we guarantee a future that’s brighter than ever,” said Kennedy.
Meanwhile, Sen. Cassidy previously served on the health task force that developed the approximately $2 trillion CARES Act, which passed in March.
“Americans are ready to go back to work. We must ensure that this is done safely and in accordance with best available public health information. I’m looking forward to working with President Trump to rebuild the American economy,” said Dr. Cassidy, whose background as a physician includes work with public health and immunizations.
Cassidy has been advocating for a system of reopening the country in which citizens voluntarily take an antibody test to determine if they have immunity to COVID-19. Such a system, he says, would be able to identify those people that can safely return to work. Cassidy has written two articles for the Wall Street Journal about his ideas for tracking coronavirus immunity. They can be read here and here.
