Safety tips for combatting domestic violence during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A growing concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is the heightened risk of domestic violence.
Stress levels can increase with the closure of work and schools. Individuals who are in physically or emotionally abusive relationships may experience the frequency or intensity of that abuse.
“Spending days or weeks with an abusive partner or family member opens the door for immense physical or emotional trauma," said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “The welfare of our community is my top priority.”
Broome joined several other city officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies to share resources available to members of the community who want help ending an abusive situation.
District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office provided some safety tips about living with an abusive partner.
- Identify your partner’s use and level of force so that you can assess the risk of physical danger to you and your children before it occurs.
- Identify safe areas of the house where there are no weapons and there are ways to escape. If arguments occur, try to move to those areas.
- Don’t run to where the children are, as your partner may hurt them as well.
- If violence is unavoidable, make yourself a small target. Dive into a corner and curl up into a ball with your face protected and arms around each side of your head, fingers entwined.
- If possible, have a phone accessible at all times and know what numbers to call for help. Know where the nearest public phone is located. Know the phone number to your local shelter. If your life is in danger, call the police.
- Let trusted friends and neighbors know of your situation and develop a plan and visual signal for when you need help.
- Teach your children how to get help. Instruct them not to get involved in the violence between you and your partner. Plan a code word to signal to them that they should get help or leave the house.
- Tell your children that violence is never right, even when someone they love is being violent. Tell them that neither you, nor they, are at fault or are the cause of the violence, and that when anyone is being violent, it is important to stay safe.
- Practice how to get out safely. Practice with your children.
- Plan for what you will do if your children tells your partner of your plan or if your partner otherwise finds out about your plan.
- Keep weapons like guns and knives locked away and as inaccessible as possible.
- Make a habit of backing the car into the driveway and keeping it fueled. Keep the driver’s door unlocked and others locked — for a quick escape.
- Try not to wear scarves or long jewelry that could be used to strangle you.
- Create several plausible reasons for leaving the house at different times of the day or night.
For resources, please contact:
Emergency Shelter
• Iris Domestic Violence Center
Local (225) 389-3001
State Hotline 1-888-411-1333
National Hotline 1-800-799-7233
• The Butterfly Society (225) 347-7725; thebutterflysociety@gmail.com
Individual Counseling Services
• Free individual counseling services through Catholic Charities (225) 389-4736
• Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 924-0123
• Children’s Advocacy Center (225) 343-1984
Primary Care and Behavioral Health
• Capital Area Human Services (225) 288-1044
Support Groups
• Domestic Violence Community Group Counseling (225) 389-4736
• Hope & Healing Homicide Survivors Support Group (225) 389-4736
Food
• Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (225) 359-9940
• Southeast Ministries Association Inc. (225) 924-5122
Clothing
• St. Vincent de Paul (any location)
• Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 355-4483
Financial Services
• Crime Victims Reparations (225) 239-7850
• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (225) 336-8700
• Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 355-4483
Legal Aid
• Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (225) 448-0080
Employment Services
• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (225) 336-8700
Childcare Assistance
• Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) (877) 453-2721
