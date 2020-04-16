This week is National 911 Telecommunications Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Before medics, firefighters and police officers can arrive on the scene of an emergency, they are told where to go and what to expect by a public safety telecommunicator.
The 2020 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is being celebrated April 12-18.
Baton Rouge EMS receives about 1,000 911 calls every day.
Emergency Communications Officer Carly Coats says it takes an operator about four months to get trained to become fully prepared to take these calls.
The single most important piece of information callers can provide to the operator is the location of the emergency.
It’s important to teach children their home address and the physical description of it to share with the 911 operator in the event of an emergency.
In Baton Rouge, the dispatch center is located on Harding Boulevard.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.