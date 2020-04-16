MISSING: Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s last seen Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.
Police say Jeannetta Jones, 82, was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16 wearing a cream-colored top with flowers on it and brown pants.
Jones is driving a gray 2011 Chevy Impala with license plate number WPD 754. Her car was last seen on Highway 190 near 4-H Club Road around 1:30 p.m., police say. She may have been heading to the Roseland area, police believe.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call BRPD at 225-389-2000.
