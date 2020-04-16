LongHorn Steakhouse introduces new Steak Shop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LongHorn Steakhouse has introduced a new service, called Steak Shop, where people can order high-quality beef without having to go to the store.
The company says it’s starting the service due to the high demand for food at grocery stores nationwide.
The Steak Shop features a wide selection of fresh-cut steaks that guests can order online and pick up at their local LongHorn Steakhouse without having to leave their vehicle.
Guests will be able to choose from a variety of uncooked LongHorn steak cuts, such as the Flo’s Filet, Outlaw Ribeye, Renegade Sirloin, and New York Strip. Prices start at $6 per steak.
Each order comes with LongHorn’s proprietary seasoning, cooking instructions from LongHorn’s Grill Masters and honey wheat bread.
Side dishes will also be available to order and heat up at home. Many locations also offer beer, wine and liquor to go, where permissible.
Guests can order online at LongHornSteakhouse.com and pick-up from their local restaurant same-day using LongHorn’s Curbside To-Go service.
LongHorn Steakhouse is also offering already-cooked meals to those that prefer that option. Family meal deals start at $9 per person for a family of four, as well as its full menu available for curbside pickup.
