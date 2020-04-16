LATEST on retroactive unemployment payments for La. residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many in Louisiana who are eligible for unemployment benefits have now received the additional $600 in federal benefits.
As of Wednesday, April 15, Louisiana was only one of two states in the entire country that had successfully started sending out the additional $600 benefit, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).
The LWC, the state agency that processes unemployment claims in Louisiana, says the additional $600 will go to anyone who is already collecting at least $1 from the State Unemployment Benefits or Federal Unemployment Benefits.
The LWC says it is still working on getting some applicants their retroactive payments, for weeks they were eligible for payments but have not yet received them.
“With tens of thousands of residents receiving payments in a such a short time frame, our system has experienced issues, but we are focused on resolving them and getting these funds out to all the residents of Louisiana,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said.
Dejoie did not provide a timeframe for when the retroactive payments would be processed.
RESOURCES FOR EMPLOYERS AND JOB SEEKERS
Job-seekers can explore careers, apply for top-rated jobs and connect with local training providers using Louisiana Star Jobs, the LWC’s free career tool, by clicking here.
Employers looking for workers should visit Louisiana’s employment homepage by clicking here.
Once you’re on the LWC homepage, click on HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) and create an account allowing access to qualified job seekers.
