Krewe of Denham Springs donates 3,000 masks to first responders in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Mardi Gras krewe has made a donation to first responders in Livingston Parish they can protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Krewe of Denham Springs donated 3,000 masks Wednesday, April 15 to leaders of the Denham Springs Police Department, Denham Springs Fire Department, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Barclay, president of the Krewe of Denham Springs, told The Livingston Parish News her krewe was able to make the donation because one member knew someone who could safely order a large amount of masks.
Barclay says krewe members joined together to pay for the cost of the masks, which was several thousand dollars.
She also told the newspaper the krewe always prioritizes donating to local causes.
