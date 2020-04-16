First COVID-19 death reported in St. Helena Parish

First COVID-19 death reported in St. Helena Parish
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Nick Gremillion | April 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 2:53 PM

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in St. Helena Parish by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

According to the LDH, there are 17 cases of COVID-19, as of 12 p.m. Thursday, April 16. The number of cases reported by LDH includes the parish’s first death.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

LDH reports 210 people have been tested in St. Helena Parish for COVID-19. Commercial labs completed 204 of the tests and the Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory completed six of the tests, according to LDH.

THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in La.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.