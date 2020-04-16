FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very chilly morning

By Diane Deaton | April 16, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another unseasonably cool April morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

Temperatures generally starting out in the mid-to-upper 40°s, some 9-12 degrees cooler than normal.

More sunshine is in store Thursday and afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday. We’ll top out at 76° with breezy, 5-15 mph southeast winds at times.

Overnight, expect a few more clouds and not as chilly as lows only dip into the mid-50°s.

Expect an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon as highs reach 81°

