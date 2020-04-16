FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday presents risk for severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday brings an end to the run of fine spring weather that we have enjoyed this week. It’s an end to the mornings in the 40s, an end to the afternoon blue skies, and an end to the low humidity.
Clouds will be returning overnight and the winds will shift around, bringing Gulf moisture into Louisiana. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy morning start with Friday daybreak temperatures in the low 50s for the capital region. Mostly cloudy skies through the middle of the day are likely to become overcast by the late afternoon and evening. You will notice the uptick in humidity by Friday afternoon and the Storm Team is adding in a few showers to the afternoon and evening as well.
Rain continues to be a main weather story for the weekend and the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upped the ante by posting a Slight Risk to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Sunday across the WAFB viewing area. Set rain chances at 50% Saturday with showers and storms likely Sunday. Forecast models are coming into better agreement for the weekend, suggesting a storm complex will roll through the WAFB area Sunday afternoon and evening. At this point, all modes of severe weather are possible Sunday, including isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds, with damaging winds the most likely concern.
A few showers could linger into early Monday morning, although the severe threat should end before midnight Sunday. Weekend rain totals are expected to run from around 0.5” near the coast up to 1.5” or more near and north of the La./Miss. state line
Sunshine returns from Monday afternoon followed by a nice Tuesday. Unfortunately, our guidance indicates another rainmaker arriving during the latter half of Wednesday into early Thursday. For now, the extended 10-day outlook includes scattered rains for the following weekend (April 25 and 26).
