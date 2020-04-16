FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday presents risk for severe weather

Clouds will be returning overnight and the winds will shift around, bringing Gulf moisture into Louisiana. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy morning start with Friday daybreak temperatures in the low 50s for the capital region. Mostly cloudy skies through the middle of the day are likely to become overcast by the late afternoon and evening. You will notice the uptick in humidity by Friday afternoon and the Storm Team is adding in a few showers to the afternoon and evening as well.