Firefighters investigating deadly house fire in Baker
Body of woman found following house fire in Baker, La. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Nick Gremillion | April 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 9:20 AM

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say one woman is dead after a house fire in Baker.

Officials say firefighters with the Baker Fire Department responded to the home in the 3200 block of Monroe Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Firefighters located the body of a woman inside the home. The identity of the woman has not been released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Baker Fire Department.

