Firefighters investigating deadly house fire in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say one woman is dead after a house fire in Baker.
Officials say firefighters with the Baker Fire Department responded to the home in the 3200 block of Monroe Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Firefighters located the body of a woman inside the home. The identity of the woman has not been released.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Baker Fire Department.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.