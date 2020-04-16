Feds flag more bogus COVID-19 treatments, robocalls

(WAFB) - Federal authorities maintain a growing list of companies flagged for selling unproven treatments and phony preventative products for COVID-19.
View the list by clicking the link here.
Products range from teas, essential oils, and “anti-virus kits."
They’re sold online and through robocalls, fake emails, texts, and social media posts asking for personal account information.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission suggests scams be reported to their agency online by clicking the link here or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.