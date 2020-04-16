Feds flag more bogus COVID-19 treatments, robocalls

Feds flag more bogus COVID-19 treatments, robocalls
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States. (Source: CDC)
By Kevin Foster | April 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:24 PM

(WAFB) - Federal authorities maintain a growing list of companies flagged for selling unproven treatments and phony preventative products for COVID-19.

View the list by clicking the link here.

Products range from teas, essential oils, and “anti-virus kits."

They’re sold online and through robocalls, fake emails, texts, and social media posts asking for personal account information.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission suggests scams be reported to their agency online by clicking the link here or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.