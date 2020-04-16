EBR council members partner with Monjunis to feed EMS workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two East Baton Rouge Parish council members partnered with the owner of Monjunis restaurant to provide 2free meals to the parish’s EMS workers Thursday, April 16.
Councilmembers Jennifer Racca and Matt Watson coordinated donations with Jimmy Rosso, who owns Monjunis restaurant.
Watson said the donations came from generous anonymous donors and the Arthur Gallagher insurance company.
All of the donations funded both lunch and dinner for all EMS workers including, all EMTs on duty and all of the workers in the 911 call center, and administrative personnel.
“I’m so proud to be part of this effort to feed our EMS first responders. These days EMTs and their families have the added stress of handling COVID-19 patients or patients that may not know they have COVID-19. It is great to give them something to say thank you for both their service and the risks they take in today’s world,” Watson said.
