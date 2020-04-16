Despite stay at home orders, deadly wrecks in Louisiana on par with 2019 numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite numerous attempts to get Louisianans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, severe car crashes and deadly wrecks are on par with 2019′s numbers, according to LSU.
During March, LSU recorded 128 severe crashes, 38 of which were fatal. Compare that to March of 2019, in which Louisiana recorded 131 severe crashes, 43 of which were fatal.
It’s a trend that does not logically fit the idea of there being fewer people behind the wheel due to the stay-at-home orders across the state.
“All these crashes that occurred in the last two to three weeks were all preventable,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Louisiana State Police Troop A public information officer.
According to LSP, there’s no clear indication if people are speeding more or are more likely to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs because of the lockdowns, but Scrantz says the wrecks are being caused by the same factors as before.
“We’re not seeing any correlation between the COVID virus and less people being on the roadway. We’re seeing them for the same reason: spread, impaired driving, and the lack of seat belt use,” Scrantz said.
Scrantz says you need to stay off the roads, but if you do have to drive, wear your seat belt and obey traffic laws; troopers will still be out in enforcement roles.
If you see someone driving recklessly, he urges you to dial *LSP (577). You will be able to report that driver to LSP.
