Course credit and grade promotion for grades K-11

The resources, which are available on the Department’s COVID-19 web page, include various distance education models; samples of daily schedules and communication systems; information about remotely providing direct student services, such as occupational therapy or counseling, to students with disabilities; and inventory of instructional materials, most of which have been deemed top-tier through the Department’s nationally recognized review process; guidance on how to identify and manage staffing needs; and guidance on how to ensure compliance with special education timelines and requirements.