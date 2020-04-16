Catholic Charities Baton Rouge announces grant from ExxonMobil

After traditional disasters, CCDBR is known for remaining nimble to meet the unmet, unique needs in hard-hit areas. Aguillard said this response is no different. “COVID is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” Aguillard said. “The needs in our community are changing daily, and wisely ExxonMobil is giving us the flexibility to meet the greatest need as it evolves,” said Aguillard. Data from 211 and the agency’s phone lines indicate that some of the most desperate requests for assistance are coming from North Baton Rouge, so our focus will be there, Aguillard said.