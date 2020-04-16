Catholic Charities Baton Rouge announces grant from ExxonMobil

The following information is from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) accepted a $10,000 grant from ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, to meet the COVID-19 related needs of families living in North Baton Rouge.
“We can’t accomplish our mission, helping the neediest in our community, without the support of generous partners like ExxonMobil,” said David C. Aguillard, CCDBR Executive Director.
After traditional disasters, CCDBR is known for remaining nimble to meet the unmet, unique needs in hard-hit areas. Aguillard said this response is no different. “COVID is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” Aguillard said. “The needs in our community are changing daily, and
wisely ExxonMobil is giving us the flexibility to meet the greatest need as it evolves,” said Aguillard. Data from 211 and the agency’s phone lines indicate that some of the most desperate requests for assistance are coming from North Baton Rouge, so our focus will be there, Aguillard said.
“Catholic Charities has a unique reputation in our community to assess need and then provide assistance that makes a difference,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada. “We are grateful for their commitment to helping those in need and honored to stand in the gap with them to support our community during these challenging times.”
Earlier in the week, CCDBR distributed over $10,000 in gas cards to COVID-19 front-liners working at health care facilities, and the agency has an ongoing COVID-19 assistance program that is quickly running out of resources. More is needed, Aguillard said. Anyone interested in helping the agency serve those who have no where else to turn can make a donation at www.CatholicCharitiesBR.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.