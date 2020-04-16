Biting black flies that crawl in nose, mouth, and eyes swarm in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisianans are dodging the bite of black flies known to try to crawl into their target’s ears, nostrils, or eyes, and leave long-lasting lesions on the skin.
East Baton Rouge Parish pest officials say residents should be prepared to wear long sleeves and protective clothing outdoors, and carry repellant.
Insecticides don’t help kill off populations, so little can be done to break up swarms, officials said.
The flies, also called “buffalo gnats” and “turkey gnats,” will likely be around until temperatures consistently stay upward of 80 degrees.
Research from Purdue University says no evidence has proven black flies can transmit diseases to humans.
