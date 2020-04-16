Baton Rouge law firm giving away masks to those most vulnerable to COVID-19

Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge is giving away free face masks to those most at risk for COVID-19. (Source: Murphy Law Firm)
By Rachael Thomas | April 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge is now giving away face masks to those must vulnerable to COVID-19.

Two thousand masks will be given away for free April 17 and 18 at the firm, which is located at 2354 S Acadian Thwy.

SCHEDULE

  • Friday, April 17 - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The masks will be given to people who meet any of the following criteria:

  • Age 65+
  • Asthma or chronic lung disease
  • Diabetes
  • Severe obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Compromised immune system

