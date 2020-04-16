Baton Rouge law firm giving away masks to those most vulnerable to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge is now giving away face masks to those must vulnerable to COVID-19.
Two thousand masks will be given away for free April 17 and 18 at the firm, which is located at 2354 S Acadian Thwy.
SCHEDULE
- Friday, April 17 - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 18 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The masks will be given to people who meet any of the following criteria:
- Age 65+
- Asthma or chronic lung disease
- Diabetes
- Severe obesity
- Serious heart conditions
- Compromised immune system
