Tulane expert discusses COVID-19 & antibody testing, steps to improve accuracy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Increased coronavirus testing is viewed as critical to helping the nation restart its economy, but researchers say diagnostic tests for the virus can give false negatives. Still, a Tulane university expert thinks he and his team have developed an accurate antibody test to determine people who were infected with COVID-19.
Bob Garry, PHD., is a virologist and professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane and is involved in various efforts involving the coronavirus.
"We’re going to have to be dealing with COVID-19 for quite some time but testing for the virus to find out who is producing it, who is eventually infectious is obviously very important,” Prof. Garry said. “We also need to know how many people have been exposed and how many people are immune.”
He expects results of their antibody work to be sent to the federal government soon.
"We’re hoping to get the files together to submit to the FDA over the next couple of weeks, you know, and they’ve been turning these things around pretty quickly. This is a public health emergency,” Garry said.
Still, there are inherent challenges to making tests very accurate, including those used to diagnose COVID-19.
Dr. Jana Broadhurst, a medical doctor and scientist, is director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Clinical Laboratory.
"PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) detection of virus RNA by PCR, if you just summarize across the breath of folks who may be tested, those who are acutely ill, those who are infected but asymptomatic, those who are late in their disease and have variable shedding it’s probably something around 70 percent. But that’s a very difficult number, there’s variability in the test themselves,” Broadhurst during a SciLine videoconference said.
A false negative is a test result that indicates a person does not have a disease when the person actually does.
Broadhurst said, in terms of coronavirus tests, results that come back positive are more likely to be correct than those that are negative.
"So, if you get a positive test result looking for the RNA of the virus with the current methods that we have it’s very likely to be a true positive test,” Broadhurst said. "Now, if you get a negative test result, however, the possibility for a false negative test is there.”
For perspective, the CDC says the widely used rapid flu tests are only 50 to 70 percent accurate.
Garry said testing though not perfect remains important.
"I think we need to think about the entire population as a whole, I mean, these tests will be accurate. We will be able to give advice as to what a positive test means, what a negative means,” he said.
Further, Garry said the level of virus someone has when tested is an important factor.
“Well, I think a lot of the problem centers around the people that have mild disease or even asymptomatic disease, they likely have lower levels of the virus in their system, in their respiratory tract, nasal passages and so it’s harder to detect if you have lower amounts and, you know, the same with the antibodies, it’s possible that people that don’t have as severe an illness don’t make as strong an antibody response,” Garry said. “That’s been seen in a few papers that we’re seeing out of China where they, of course, have a little longer experience with the virus.”
He also said there are ways to make testing more accurate.
"I think that we can make the test very accurate. We can develop these screening tests and then we can develop some tests that are even more specific to the confirmatory tests, so if you applied the proper what we call algorithm, you know, the proper procedures, one test followed by another one, you can make these tests very accurate, so I think that will go a long way to identifying people that have been infected in the past, and those people that, you know, have demonstrated immunity can go back to work in critical positions and for the people who test negative will know that they're still susceptible to the illness and they can take extra precautions, so we need to do testing,” said Garry.
The antibody test is a serology or blood test and Tulane believes it has developed a good one.
Garry commented on how accurate he expects the Tulane antibody test to be.
"We expect it to be very sensitive and specific,” Garry said. “I mean essentially, you know, a hundred specificity, the sensitivity can be a little lower depending on the configuration of the assay, but our target would be something like 95 percent."
An assay is a scientific investigation or analysis.
Garry says Tulane developed serology tests for viruses like Ebola and Lassa.
