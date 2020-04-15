School districts respond to La. governor’s announcement to keep schools closed through remainder of school year

“We know you have many questions about the end of year events and celebrations such as graduation. We do not have all of the answers for you yet, but please know that we are actively exploring ways in which to honor students for the work they have done this year. We certainly want to celebrate the Class of 2020 and other children in a meaningful way that is safe for all," Alexander said. "I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our teachers and staff, school leaders and all employees who remain committed to serving children. And, that work would not be successful without the partnership and support of our parents and community. We are grateful for that partnership and look forward to the successful outcomes that we will experience together.”