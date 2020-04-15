Scammers could be targeting your stimulus check

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about scammers looking to get a piece of their stimulus check.
Carmen Million, director of the BBB of South Central Louisiana, says the agency is seeing an uptick in complaints filed about scammers using text messages, phone calls, and emails to request personal information.
“With the pandemic, you’re an easy target. The government is giving out checks, and so of course scammers are taking that as a lead to target consumers,” Million said.
Million say scammers aren’t just targeting the elderly, but rather, anyone who may have their guard down due to the coronavirus. Million says an individual should never provide personal information to a caller or in a text message or email.
“The government is never going to call you and ask you for information, especially in relation to the stimulus check,” said Million.
Million says to to hang up suspicious phone calls and report them to the BBB agency using its scam tracker. Reports can also be filed with the Attorney General’s Office.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.