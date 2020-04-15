Non-profit, Cox offering 6 months of free internet to families in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) say a local non-profit, Every Kid a King, has partnered with Cox Communications to offer 1,000 families in the parish free internet service for six months so children can complete their school work.
Every Kid a King was created by Jim and Dana Bernhard and the Shaw Group in 2010 to help charities in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.
The organization has donated $60,000 to Cox’s Connect2Compete program to help disadvantaged students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS).
Leaders with EBRPSS are working to develop a distance learning model during the COVID-19 pandemic. EBRPSS will have students use printed packets and online resources.
However, the biggest challenge many students face is the lack of Internet access at home.
Which is why the Every Kid a King organization stepped up to help students get internet access.
“We know our educators are working tirelessly to engage with students, and families are doing everything they can to fill the void of their classroom teacher,” Dana Bernhard said. “We believe it’s our duty to support these extraordinary efforts any way we can and are glad that Cox is here to support.”
The first 1,000 families to qualify through Cox’s Connect2Compete program will receive six months of free internet service through a donation provided by Every Kid a King.
Families in East Baton Rouge Parish with a student in Pre-K through 11th grade at an EBRPSS school will be eligible for the offer.
To qualify for the free internet access, families will need to fill out a survey by clicking here.
School officials say the first 1,000 families to fill out the survey linked here will receive the COX self-installation kits.
“Access to technology at home is critical to the quality of a student’s education – every day and especially during these unprecedented times,” Leigh King, vice president, Cox Business Louisiana said. “Cox is committed to digital equity for students and is delighted to partner with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system to offer low-cost Internet to qualified households through our Connect2Compete program.”
