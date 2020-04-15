Livingston Parish deputies warn of scammers claiming to be your boss

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a text message scam in which scammers are claiming to be your employer.
Scammers will text you from an unknown number posing as your boss and ask you to purchase $200 in eBay or Amazon gift cards, claiming they’ll reimburse you.
Deputies say the scammers will then ask you to scratch off the back lining of each gift card and give them the PIN.
Authorities say one of the potential victims was hesitant about the text message from an unknown number and called their actual boss. Their real boss said he did not request the gift cards.
Deputies say several employees of the same boss were targeted by scammers through text messages. Fortunately, no one fell for the scam.
The case is under investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
To avoid potential scams, deputies advise residents to:
- Stay alert!
- Before you make a move, verify the information with a trusted source.
- Do not click on attached links from unknown sources.
- Report incidents to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1
