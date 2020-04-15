Homeland Security Investigations to start targeting COVID-19 fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced on Wednesday, April 15 the launch of Operation Stolen Promise, a nationwide effort to combat rising instances of COVID-19 fraud and other criminal activity.
The operation has already led to one arrest in Louisiana on Friday, April 10 out of HSI New Orleans’ Baton Rouge office, working jointly with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, to arrest Ga. resident, Christopher Parris, 39, who is charged with attempting to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs by procuring a $750 million payment for 125 million face masks he knew he could not deliver. Atlanta special agents assisting HSI New Orleans and the VA made the arrest.
Special agents have opened over 130 investigations nationwide, seized over $3 million in illicit proceeds, made nine arrests, executed seven search warrants, disabled over 11,000 COVID-19 domain names, and worked alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection to seize over 225 shipments of mislabeled, fraudulent, unauthorized, or prohibited COVID-19 test kits, treatment kits, homeopathic remedies, purported anti-viral products, and personal protective equipment (PPE). The launch of the operation is in direct response to the significant increase in criminal activity.
“HSI will bring every asset to bear against anyone targeting consumers with financial schemes or fraudulent products that jeopardize the health and safety of Americans,” said HSI Acting Executive Associate Director Alysa D. Erichs.
Operation Stolen Promise combines HSI’s expertise in global trade investigations, financial fraud, and cyber investigations with robust private and public partnerships to disrupt and dismantle this criminal activity and strengthen global supply chain security.
HSI is partnering with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Secret Service, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Five Eyes Law Enforcement Working Group. Additionally, efforts span across multiple HSI components including the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, HSI International Operations, the Illicit Finance and Proceeds of Crime Unit, and the Cyber Crimes Center (C3).
To report suspected illicit criminal activity or fraudulent schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, email Covid19Fraud@dhs.gov.
