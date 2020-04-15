Homeland Security Investigations to start targeting COVID-19 fraud

The operation has already led to one arrest in Louisiana on Friday, April 10 out of HSI New Orleans’ Baton Rouge office, working jointly with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, to arrest Ga. resident, Christopher Parris, 39, who is charged with attempting to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs by procuring a $750 million payment for 125 million face masks he knew he could not deliver. Atlanta special agents assisting HSI New Orleans and the VA made the arrest.