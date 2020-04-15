Group delivering meals to children granted $50k to operate through summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of thousands of meals will continue to reach children throughout the summer in southeast Louisiana.
The Three O’Clock Project has been delivering emergency meals to kids in several parishes throughout southeast Louisiana. The group is also leading food service operations for several school districts that have suspended service in the wake of COVID-19 closures.
The group has hired more than 350 workers - some who would have otherwise been unemployed - to prepare and distribute more than 20,000 meals a day.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Three O’Clock Project received a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana for Community Crisis and Disaster Response.
The money will help buy materials needed to continue serving meals to children throughout the summer.
For more information about Three O’Clock Project, visit threeoclockproject.org. For more information about The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, visit bcbslafoundation.org.
