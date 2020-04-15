Group delivering meals to children granted $50k to operate through summer

Group delivering meals to children granted $50k to operate through summer
The Three O'Clock Project prepares and distributes meals to kids in Iberville, Assumption, Ascension, St. Landry, and EBR on Wednesday, April 15. (Source: Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent | April 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:06 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of thousands of meals will continue to reach children throughout the summer in southeast Louisiana.

The Three O’Clock Project has been delivering emergency meals to kids in several parishes throughout southeast Louisiana. The group is also leading food service operations for several school districts that have suspended service in the wake of COVID-19 closures.

The group has hired more than 350 workers - some who would have otherwise been unemployed - to prepare and distribute more than 20,000 meals a day.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Three O’Clock Project received a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana for Community Crisis and Disaster Response.

The money will help buy materials needed to continue serving meals to children throughout the summer.

An inside look at what 5 days of meals for one child looks like. We are doing our best to have fresh food in the hands...

Posted by Three O'clock Project on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

For more information about Three O’Clock Project, visit threeoclockproject.org. For more information about The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, visit bcbslafoundation.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.