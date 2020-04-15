FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, breezy Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IT’s chilly and breezy out-the-door this midweek morning. Temperatures are in the mid-to-uppers 40°s. With a brisk, northerly wind, temps feel like the lower 40°s.
Definitely grab a jacket if you have to be out early.
Expect lots of afternoon sunshine with a pleasant daytime high in the upper 60°s and lower 70°s.
Another chilly night ahead as lows dip down to 44°.
Still no mention of rain Thursday. Under more sunshine, highs will top out Thursday at 75°.
