FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, breezy Wednesday morning

By Diane Deaton | April 15, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IT’s chilly and breezy out-the-door this midweek morning. Temperatures are in the mid-to-uppers 40°s. With a brisk, northerly wind, temps feel like the lower 40°s.

Definitely grab a jacket if you have to be out early.

Expect lots of afternoon sunshine with a pleasant daytime high in the upper 60°s and lower 70°s.

Another chilly night ahead as lows dip down to 44°.

Still no mention of rain Thursday. Under more sunshine, highs will top out Thursday at 75°.

