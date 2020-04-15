FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful spring weather to close out the week before rain chances increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed another spring day under blue skies and sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 60s for much of the viewing area.
Northerly winds continue to transport more and more ‘dry’ continental air (low humidity) into the region and that will promote yet another cool night under mainly clear skies. Thursday’s sunrise temperatures are expected to slip into the low to mid-40s for the capital area.
Skies will stay mainly clear through Thursday with highs climbing into the mid-70s. While it will be a little warmer, the humidity stays nice and low, making for another great April afternoon.
The winds will start to swing around, coming from the southeast by Friday and that means a return of Gulf moisture and rising humidity. Friday morning’s low will take a big jump up after our recent run of mornings in the 40°s, with sunrise temperatures in the mid-50s.
After a fair-sky morning, clouds will increase through the afternoon. It gets warmer too, with highs returning to the 80s. Plus the Storm Team will add isolated showers to the Friday afternoon and early evening forecast.
Rain is back for the upcoming weekend as a series of front impacts lower Mississippi Valley. Set rain chances at 40% to 50% for Saturday with showers and storms likely (60% chance or better) on Sunday, but neither day looks like an all-day rain.
While the First Alert Storm Team can’t rule-out strong-to-severe thunderstorms over the weekend, we still do not anticipate an active run of severe weather at this time.
However, given that it is spring and that we are talking about multiple frontal passages, we will certainly need to keep a watch on that through the coming days. And for the time being, forecasted rainfall totals through the weekend remain under 1.0” across the WAFB area.
A few showers could linger into early Monday morning with clearing skies by the afternoon followed by a mild Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected to stay in the 80s through the work week with another rainmaker expected at midweek.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.