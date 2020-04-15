Pastor of Denham Springs church explains $7.5M FEMA payout for 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reimbursed a Livingston Parish church $7.5 million dollars for damages the church and its tuition-based school sustained in the 2016 flood.
The massive payout, publicly announced Tuesday, was widely criticized by people on social media.
Dr. Leo Miller, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, says the church qualified for FEMA reimbursement because the church also operates a school out of the same facility and allows communities groups to meet there at no cost.
Miller said community groups that use the church include a karate club, Boy Scouts of America, local public schools and others.
The school, for preschool and kindergarten students, currently has an enrollment of 240 students, the pastor said.
This makes the federal reimbursement equate to about $31,000 per student.
At the time of the 2016 flood, the church and school were located on River Road in Denham Springs and received 8 to 10 feet of floodwater. The same facility had flooded five times previously.
Miller says the flooded church had the maximum amount of flood insurance allowed and received a $500,000 payout after the 2016 flood.
The cost of rebuilding at that same location was estimated at $4.9 million dollars, the pastor said. In addition, Miller said, FEMA would have required the church to spend additional money to raise the facility higher to prevent future flooding. Miller said he did not know the exact cost of doing that but believed it would have been substantial.
The pastor says the decision was made to rebuild church and school at a new location, along Highway 16. The facility opened in October 2017.
In announcing the federal Stafford Act grant yesterday, FEMA said the “total project cost” was $8.34 million dollars, with the church being eligible for 90 percent federal reimbursement.
The total FEMA paid to First Baptist Church was $7,511,452.30, records show. Miller said the actual cost of building the new facility was $11.6 million.
WAFB has asked FEMA for a list of any other churches in Livingston parish that received FEMA reimbursement but we are still awaiting that information.
FEMA also announced this week it will pay $4.9 million to the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women and $1.37 million to Galvez Middle School in Ascension Parish for 2016 flood damage.
