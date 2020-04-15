Baton Rouge restaurants get boost from St. George firefighters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drusilla Seafood Restaurant, like many other restaurants around Baton Rouge, is on life support.
Drusilla is limited to takeout orders only, leaving its dining room empty.
Across the city, this is the reality for restaurants as stay-at-home orders continue to keep people from dining out. Many are still hanging on. Only a few have closed their doors completely, but the rest are on life support, owners anxiously awaiting the day the order is lifted.
As is such for Brad Zito, co-owner of Drusilla. He has been fortunate enough to have a steady stream of to-go orders, yet that’s barely enough to keep the lights on.
“It’s just hard,” Zito said. “The phones not ringing as much as it has, the dining room is empty, there’s not customers coming and going, you know, all that kind of stuff.”
The saving grace for Zito are the large bulk orders that have come in from hospitals and places like the St. George Fire Department.
St. George is teaming up with small restaurants across Baton Rouge to feed their crews. Not only does this keep the firefighters from have to go out to buy groceries, it helps prop up local eateries.
“This is great,” Zito said. “This is a huge help to keep our staff working. It enables us to keep our guys on the payroll and it’s just been a great thing.”
So far, the department has gone to 17 restaurants, ordering at least 60 meals at a time.
“We think it’s so, so important to not forget about these restaurants that have been feeding our families for years and years and years and could use our support right now,” said Dustin Yates, the chief administrative officer for the department.
Yates says the department plans to continue this program until the pandemic is over.
The St. George Fire Department is taking donations to help fund this initiative. If you would like to help, you are urged to reach out to the fire department here.
