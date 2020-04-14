Winn-Dixie parent company surprises healthcare workers, first responders by buying their groceries

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Southeastern Grocers is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness. Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them. We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time. As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.”