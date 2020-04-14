Winn-Dixie parent company surprises healthcare workers, first responders by buying their groceries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday night, Southeastern Grocers surprised community heroes by paying for their groceries during healthcare professionals and first responders shopping hour at all grocery store chains throughout the entire footprint, including Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana.
The grocer was inspired by filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry paying for food and essentials for elderly and high-risk customers in 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores last week.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Southeastern Grocers is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness. Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them. We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time. As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.”
