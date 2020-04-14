‘No, We’re Not Immune’ tele-town hall to discuss healthcare disparities in African American communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local, state and federal leaders have been discussing how COVID-19 affects African American communities at higher rates.
The Louisiana Department of Health released data showing that as of Monday, April 13, African-Americans account for nearly 60 percent of the COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
This topic will be one of many that will be discussed at a tele-town hall meeting hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Public Institute of Health.
The organizations have invited a panel of medical and public health experts to talk about whole health in African American communities.
“We’ll also look at the root causes of health disparities among African Americans in Louisiana," said Judy Reese Morse, President and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. "We’ll talk about whole health. What it is and why it is so important to practice during this pandemic crisis.”
The “No, We’re Not Immune” tele-town hall begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
Interested participants are asked to pre-register for the event HERE.
