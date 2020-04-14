MISSING: Man last seen leaving house in Port Allen

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has not been seen since early April.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Alex Cannella, 39, was last seen leaving his house in Port Allen on April 6 between 8 and 9 a.m. He was wearing a white or white striped button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Cannella is described as being approximately 6-feet-tall and 173 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, glasses, and a crew cut hair style.
Deputies say Cannella was seen driving a gray 2011 Ford pickup truck with Michigan License Plate DPE5425.
Cannella is a frequenter of Catholic Churches in various areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Richard Barnett at the West Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office at (225) 343-9234.
