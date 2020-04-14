Man arrested after accidental fatal shooting of teenage girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after an accidental deadly shooting on Lake Sherwood Avenue early Tuesday morning (April 14).
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Keagan Valdry, 22, has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide after the accidental shooting death of Quainnesha Paul, 18.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 12200 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue.
Valdry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.