Livingston Parish public schools will continue distance learning through May 22

LIVINGSTON, La. - Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today that district educators will continue to provide blended models of remote learning for their students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to comply with the governor’s orders that students will not be allowed to return to their school campuses before the end of May.
“Our teachers and school administrators have maintained a vigorous level of engagement and quality learning activities with our students since the school closures were first announced in March. While the situation is not optimal, we know that ‘where there is a will, there is a way,’ and our people are committed to ensuring all our students continue to learn and progress forward during this time,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted that his team of curriculum directors have been working with campus administrators and state education leaders to craft plans of action for senior graduations, pupil progression and options for summer instruction.
“We are confident that we can rise to the challenge and offer our students learning opportunities extending into the summer, and we have also discussed the beginning of the next school year,” Murphy said. He noted that no decisions have been made for action beyond May 22, but that school leaders have begun considering a variety of scenarios to move forward.
