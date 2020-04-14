La. to participate in new dynamic ventilator reserve program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana health system signed on as an early participator in the new dynamic ventilator reserve program.
President Trump announced the new program Tuesday, April 14 at the White House.
The idea for public-private partnership after it was noted that 60,000 ventilators were located in hospitals around the country, but were not being used.
Although the federal reserve had a stockpile of ventilators, President Trump says the requests from governors far exceeded the number of ventilators in that stockpile.
To get access to those ventilators, a healthcare provider needed to agree to donate them to another hospital in need.
Ochsner Health, which is a Louisiana-based hospital system, is among the 20 providers that agreed to be part of this program.
“We certainly have been a recipient and Louisiana has been a recipient of help getting ventilators to our state and to Ochsner Health. We’re currently taking care of about 60 percent of the COVID patients in New Orleans. We did see a spike over the past few weeks, but we’re starting to get on the other side of that and are heading in the right direction,” said Warner L. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Health.
Thomas was among several healthcare company chief executives that were on hand for the White House event.
“We are excited to be part of the dynamic ventilator reserve and we are proud to be part of that and help other communities around the country,” Thomas added.
