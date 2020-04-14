How to use your stimulus check to help the Baton Rouge economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stimulus checks begin dropping into your bank accounts this week. We know to use those checks for family budgets, if we need to. That money could also help stimulate the local economy.
“I think the easy answer there is we encourage people to find local businesses, local retail, local restaurants to support with that money,” said Kelly Bienn, senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC).
The pandemic is currently affecting nearly every local business. Bienn says local spending makes a big difference to these businesses.
“Making sure those dollars stay with our local businesses and help them keep local employees,” she said.
When that stimulus check drops into your account, think about how you can help your favorite community business.
“A dollar spent at a local business typically tends to stay local,” said Bienn.
That dollar could go to an employee’s wages or a store’s supplier. She suggests Keep BR Serving and Keep BR Shopping as local organizations to shop with to help support the community.
However, Bienn knows everyone’s situation is different, so don’t feel you need to spend the whole check on takeout meals.
“It would be great if they could put all of that money back in the local economy, but I think that’s on a household-by-household basis,” she said.
Evaluate your family’s needs and purchase what’s necessary for you. Take advantage of stores’ creative shopping methods, like phone orders and curbside pickup.
“We need to be doing that safely,” said Bienn. “It’s not an open invitation to just go shopping.”
Also, don’t forget about local philanthropic efforts.
“You can always donate it to a local charity that is in need right now,” said Jessica Sharon, director of financial outreach for Pelican State Credit Union.
Sharon noted that donating some of your stimulus check helps the economy too.
“Springtime is typically fundraising and a lot of them are not able to do that right now,” she said. “They’re spending a lot of money helping the communities that they serve.”
The stimulus check is a one-time deposit, so these experts want you to think wisely on how to use it.
