Gov. Edwards expected to issue proclamation that school will not resume this academic year

MONROE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he expects to make an announcement regarding the future of the state’s schools Tuesday.
Schools across the state have been closed since March due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Since then, students and teachers have been working with an online curriculum.
Edwards says that he intends to announce that schools will not resume this school year and distance learning will continue until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s just not going to be feasible to resume the operation of our schools this academic school year,” says Edwards.
After Edwards makes his proclaimation Tuesday, it will be up to the individual school districts throughout the state to provide further guidance for students, teachers and parents.
Senator Cleo Fields, Education Chairman of the Louisiana State Senate Committee on Education, later released a statement supporting the governor’s decision saying,
“The Governor’s decision to close schools for the remainder of this academic school year due to COVID-19 is in the best interest of our state’s students and citizens. Although the situation is far from ideal, I am confident that the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education, our school systems, schools, teachers, and our higher education system will do everything possible to ensure students are not placed at an academic disadvantage.”
Fields also added,
“I understand many have concerns about missed instructional time and whether students will be prepared to advance to the next level. Whether student needs are addressed through on-line instruction, summer remediation, an earlier start date for the next academic year, co-requisite instruction in the fall, or other avenues, I expect that our educators will work diligently to ensure that students are prepared to progress academically.”
