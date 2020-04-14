FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pretty spring days ahead, but some rain expected for weekend

A series of fronts are expected to impact the region between Saturday and Monday. The first will be a Saturday cold front that tracks from northwest to southeast, delivering scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the WAFB area as it heads out into the Gulf. That front then stalls over the northern Gulf and returns to Louisiana as a warm front Sunday, bringing another round of rainy weather. Finally, another cold front is expected to move from west to east across Louisiana late Sunday into early Monday.