FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pretty spring days ahead, but some rain expected for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It turned out to be a beautiful Tuesday once the morning clouds dissipated.
Skies will stay mostly clear through the night and into Wednesday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the capital region. North to northeast winds Wednesday will keep the humidity low and continue to pump cool continental air into the region. As a result, highs Wednesday may not reach the 70s for many WAFB communities even with the abundant sunshine.
Thursday morning will be a near repeat, with sunrise temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s for metro Baton Rouge. Mostly sunny skies will make for another fine April day, although the afternoon gets a little warmer as temperatures climb into the mid 70s.
All good things come to an end, and you will notice changes by Friday morning.
Winds will be swinging around Friday morning and will be coming out of the southeast by the afternoon, a sign that Gulf humidity will be on the return. Friday morning will start out in the mid 50s for the Baton Rouge area, with daytime highs reaching the 80s. In addition, the Storm Team will add a 20% to 30% chance of rain during the latter part of the day.
A series of fronts are expected to impact the region between Saturday and Monday. The first will be a Saturday cold front that tracks from northwest to southeast, delivering scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the WAFB area as it heads out into the Gulf. That front then stalls over the northern Gulf and returns to Louisiana as a warm front Sunday, bringing another round of rainy weather. Finally, another cold front is expected to move from west to east across Louisiana late Sunday into early Monday.
At this stage, none of these three fronts appear to be especially energetic. The rainfall forecasters at the NWS Weather Prediction Center are currently anticipating less than 1” of rain over the three-day period for the WAFB region. Early indications also suggest widespread severe weather will not be an issue. That said, the Storm Team will keep tabs on how the weekend forecast evolves through the coming days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.