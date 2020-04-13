FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant spring day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a noticeably cool April morning. Temperatures are starting out cooler than normal for a change, some 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.
Another pleasant, sunny spring day, perhaps breezy at times. Afternoon highs will top out at 74°.
Clear and cool overnight, lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 40°s.
More great weather in store Wednesday. No mention of rain and a welcome return of sunshine. Expect a mild high Wednesday of 70°.
