Fewer patients in La. need ventilators, but the fight to flatten curve is still on

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of COVID-19 patients who require a ventilator to survive has decreased during ten of the last 11 days, perhaps indicating that social distancing measures are working to flatten the coronavirus curve in Louisiana.
As of Tuesday, April 14, 436 people are still depending on the life-saving machine to pump oxygen into their lungs. Rachel Fagan’s husband, Buster, has been placed on a ventilator three separate times to help him breathe while his body fights the coronavirus.
“They called me wanting to know if I wanted them to put him on a ventilator,” she said. "I said ‘Absolutely. I don’t want my husband going anywhere.’”
Buster, who also suffers from hormonal insufficiency and skin cancer, checked into the hospital when he started feeling lethargic two weeks ago. He returned home this weekend, not remembering his experience with the breathing machine, but was re-admitted Tuesday after a temperature spike.
“At the time that he was (first) put on the ventilator, there was a shortage being reported,” Fagan said, adding that she was relieved he got on the machine. “I knew that his body would be able to rest, then.”
The Louisiana Department of Health’s website indicates there are more than 1,300 machines available, a victory for the state that was, at one point, expected to see some hospitals run out of ventilators by the first week in April. Governor John Bel Edwards has since reduced the number of ventilators the state had ordered from 14,000 to 1,000.
Edwards said Tuesday that state modeling no longer predicts hospitals will run out of the machines in the near future, but that that will only remain the case if Louisianans continue to practice social distancing and follow the stay-at-home order.
“People need to take this seriously because it’s deadly,” Fagan pleaded. “It’s killing people.”
