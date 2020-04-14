EBR mosquito abatement limits residential spraying amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Few things are left unaffected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the work being done at the East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control. Crews have halted residential spraying amid the outbreak but leaders say they are still doing what they can to keep folks safe from mosquitoes.
Kirk Lang spends plenty of time in the yard these days and says he has noticed an increase in the pesky insects but what he hasn’t seen are guys out spraying his neighborhood.
"Yes, I would say there seems to be an increase,” Lang said. “I haven’t been seeing those [crews] lately and I had been kind of hearing about that they’ve been making the cuts and you know you think about that a little bit.”
Randy Vaeth, interim director of the parishes mosquito abatement operation says they have pulled back on spraying yards but believes it is only temporary.
“This is a temporary suspension. We’ve got to protect our workforce,” Vaeth said. “It’s not necessarily because we have interaction with that homeowner, it’s more because that’s physically demanding on our employees and the concern is where they would have to use restrooms with fast food places and restaurants closed.”
Vaeth says folks can still expect to see spray trucks out. He says those continue to run five nights a week across the parish.
While some are worried about mosquitoes, he says they just are not seeing a lot of those in their traps but he believes the real concern, for now, is biting flies and gnats.
"They're not present right now,” said Vaeth. “The numbers in our traps are very low. It's biting flies that are causing everybody the problem."
Whether it is flies, gnats or mosquitoes, Lang says he plans to just avoid them all by limiting his trips outside.
“Yeah, those are all concerns for sure so I’m just a quick in and out,” Lang added.
Anyone who ventures outside to maybe tackle some yard work or to get some fresh air is encouraged to wear long sleeves and use repellent.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.