BESE posts video interviews online for La. state superintendent candidates, asks for public input

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has now posted video interviews online of the six candidates vying for the position of state superintendent of public education. BESE has also launched an online survey in order to gather public feedback about the candidates.
Interviews were conducted by Superintendent Selection Work Group Chair Kira Orange Jones, BESE District 2, and work group member, Ronnie Morris, BESE District 6.
“Public input and due diligence are critical elements of the search process. This online survey reflects our plan to capture the priorities and concerns of students, parents, advocates, and educators, as everyone in Louisiana will ultimately be impacted in some way by this important hire. The results of the survey will ultimately be distributed to BESE members, reflecting both comprehensive statewide responses, as well as segmented reporting by individual BESE districts. Further, it is incumbent upon each BESE member to engage with constituents in a variety of ways to optimize public feedback and engagement across all BESE districts. In order to account for the current limitations for gathering in person, BESE members will need to be creative in this regard, just as schools and families have been asked to do," said Orange Jones.
The six candidates are:
- Jessica Baghian
- Cade Brumley
- Lonnie Luce
- Heather Poole
- Joe Siedlecki
- Paul Vallas
