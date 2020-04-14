Baton Rouge man helps create PPE while stationed aboard aricraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea

(WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is making personal protective gear (PPE) while serving overseas in the U.S. Navy.
Navy officials say Ariman Octavish Morris, of Baton Rouge, is stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Mediterranean Sea.
Airman Morris has been creating medical-grade face masks while aboard the Truman.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters.
Navy officials the Truman has spent at least 30 of the last 34 months in direct support of global security around the world.
