Severe Easter weather leaves parts of NWLA damaged

Severe Easter weather leaves parts of NWLA damaged
Tree damage in Benton, LA (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:05 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA’s First Alert Weather team tracked a series of tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

The First Alert Weather team declared Easter Sunday, April 12 a Severe Weather Day for the ArkLaTex.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Texas.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or deaths in the area, however, many are left without power. Utility companies citie downed trees as being responsible.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the areas highlighted below until 12pm. Storms are beginning to approach the...

Posted by Meteorologist Jeff Castle on Sunday, April 12, 2020

The Weather Service said the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms ran from northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, across wide swaths of Mississippi and Alabama and into western Georgia. Many counties in Texas experienced wind gusts up to 80 mph and 1-inch hail.

KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in East Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.

UPDATE - I-20 EB CLOSED AT ARCADIA. TORNADO CROSSED INTERSTATE LIVE: #TORNADO WARNING - Severe Thunderstorm moving into NWLA. Damaging winds possible.

Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Sunday, April 12, 2020

A KSLA News 12 crew spotted damage at the town of Benton’s Public Services Department.

According to Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr. all of the doors were ripped off building. The damaged doors had to be dragged off to the side.

Our KSLA crew spotted damage in Benton at the Public Services Department.
Our KSLA crew spotted damage in Benton at the Public Services Department. (Source: KSLA)
Our KSLA crew spotted damage in Benton at the Public Services Department.
Our KSLA crew spotted damage in Benton at the Public Services Department. (Source: KSLA)

Businesses and homes throughout Benton were hit during the storms.

Bossier Sheriff's deputy Cpl. Lavaro Ramey takes a photo of a tree that fell onto 7 Pines Road in northern Bossier Parish in the aftermath of the heavy rain and winds that came through this morning.

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 12, 2020

PORTION OF HIGHWAY 5 (EAST END) WILL BE CLOSED Highway 5, between Bethlehem and Mount Mariah Church will be closed to...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 12, 2020

DISPLACEMENT - SHELTER INFORMATION The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is working with the American Red Cross to assist...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.