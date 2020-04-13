Severe Easter weather leaves parts of NWLA damaged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA’s First Alert Weather team tracked a series of tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.
The First Alert Weather team declared Easter Sunday, April 12 a Severe Weather Day for the ArkLaTex.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Texas.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or deaths in the area, however, many are left without power. Utility companies citie downed trees as being responsible.
The Weather Service said the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms ran from northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, across wide swaths of Mississippi and Alabama and into western Georgia. Many counties in Texas experienced wind gusts up to 80 mph and 1-inch hail.
KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in East Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.
A KSLA News 12 crew spotted damage at the town of Benton’s Public Services Department.
According to Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr. all of the doors were ripped off building. The damaged doors had to be dragged off to the side.
Businesses and homes throughout Benton were hit during the storms.
