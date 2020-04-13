Pelicans central to NBA’s planning for return to action

"I would hope that we would be able to model something like an off-season which the [training facilities] are open for an informal period of time, let’s call that two weeks, and then two weeks of a training camp that would lead into game play. Again, that would be a totally different set of numbers, but having an equal amount of informal time where guys can come in and start working on their own and starting to engage in more explosive activities, that’s certainly something that would be helpful for everyone, and I know that’s been talked about from a sports science standpoint.”