Minestrone soup sold at Whole Foods recalled over undeclared milk allergen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whole Foods Market stores in 32 states are recalling minestrone soup due to the product containing undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could have a serious of life-threatening reaction to the soup.
The soup has a sell-by date of April 17, 2020. Click here for exact product details from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
All affected products have been removed from store shelves, the FDA says. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.
People who bought the soup can bring their receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund. Those with questions should call 1-844-936-8255 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The soup was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- District of Columbia
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Maine
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
