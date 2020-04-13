Man credits faith for his coronavirus survival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been battling the coronavirus for nearly three weeks and now credits his faith for pulling him through. Jason Matthews says the coronavirus hit him out of nowhere in March.
“I had a normal day of work, got off at 4 o’clock and made it home about 5:15 p.m., and I was just extremely exhausted,” Matthews said.
Days later, he says his fever spiked, which served as his first clue that something just was not right. Matthews went to the hospital and was tested within the next few days, but says he knew he was positive even before his worst fears were confirmed.
“This was definitely different from the flu,” he said. “The body aches were extreme. It was just amazing how bad it felt. My thighs, hips, calves were in horrible pain and I had just never experienced anything like that.”
The pain got so bad and his breathing so shallow, he says he had no choice but to head back to the hospital, but this time, he was admitted into the ICU in bad shape.
“I FaceTimed my daughter and I asked her to pray for me and she said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it tonight,’ and I said, ‘Baby, I need it now because dad’s not doing well’ and she immediately prayed for me and started crying.”
Those prayers, he believes, are the reason he’s still alive today. The 37-year-old adjunct professor is the picture of perfect health. He’s a former Baton Rouge police officer, a veteran who served a tour in Iraq, and a husband and father who works out regularly and stays active. He says none of that though shielded him against this invisible enemy. The days he spent trapped in a hospital bed he says were the darkest he has ever experienced.
“I saw one or two people who didn’t make it and we all had the same diagnosis and I had to remain in that environment for an additional five days and I just felt like God wanted to show me how he was sparing me and how he had favor on me and how he had other plans for me,” he added.
Matthews is back home now in his final week of isolation, but says his faith has never been stronger and he will never underestimate the true power for prayer.
“Faith can conquer anything and through this experience, I will never be the same spiritually in a positive way and I just thank God for allowing me to get through this thing and to be able to share it with other people,” he said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.