How to manage your credit score during and after COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your credit score plays a big role in making big purchases. That credit score goes up when you continue to make your payments on time. However, that might not be so easy for you right now.
In a time of economic hardship, the bills come in and you don’t know how to pay them on time. That’s a big concern for Motia Dioke Elvis.
“I won’t be able to meet up with all payments like I used to before,” said Elvis, a local credit card user.
Since the pandemic hit, Elvis’ finances weigh heavy on his mind. That’s because he hoped to buy a house soon and he doesn’t want his credit score to suffer now.
“This is something I’ve built, and I don’t expect all of that to go down in just a month," he said. "This took me years.”
Elvis moved from Africa to the U.S. seven years ago, and he’s been building his credit score ever since. He fears all of that will go down the drain because of COVID-19.
“And if this affects my credit score, again I’m scared this will bring me all the way down. I have to start life all over trying to build my credit score,” said Elvis.
He’s not the only one to think about late bill payments. Sara Rathner, a credit card expert from NerdWallet.
NerdWallet knows that what you do now will affect you after the pandemic is over.
“You never want to stop paying your bills because that can put you in financial jeopardy in the future,” said Rathner.
Instead of letting your score slip, tell your bank and lenders that you can’t make payments on time right now. Many institutions offer relief programs to help defer those payments and not affect your credit score at the same time.
“Agreeing to those types of programs… you can free up a little of your cash flow right now and still protect your credit,” said Rathner.
Rathner can't say it enough: Communicate with your credit card company now to make sure you are all on the same page.
“You should not suffer any consequences on your credit score, as long as you make the payments as agreed," she said.
If you enter a relief program now but see a mistake on your credit report about 30 days later, make sure you have the proof.
“When you’re on the phone with your lender, take detailed notes. Ask for all of the terms of the hardship agreement in writing! That way if you notice a negative mark on your credit report, later on, you have the documentation you need to file a claim,” said Rathner.
She said you need to take these actions now to keep your credit score safe for the future.
