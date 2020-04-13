FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet weather returns Monday morning.
No additional activity on First Alert Doppler radar as you head out, and that will continue throughout the day.
Patchy fog could be somewhat problematic this morning and could be rather dense in spots.
Expect partly cloudy skies through lunchtime. Daytime highs will reach a pleasant 74°.
Overnight lows will dip down to 52°, a bit below normal for a change.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and highs will top out at 76°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.