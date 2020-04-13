FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple of cold morning starts on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday was an absolute spring beauty, with low humidity, blue skies, and afternoon highs just making it into the 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Skies will stay mainly clear through the evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning with temperatures slipping down to around 50° for Tuesday’s sunrise.
Sunshine rules the day Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The humidity stays low too, thanks to north to northeast winds. The Storm Team is anticipating fair to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday with cool morning starts in the upper 40s for the Red Stick.
Isolated rains return Friday afternoon as the air warms and gets a bit more humid. Friday opens with mid 50s at sunrise; afternoon temperatures will reach 80° or more for most WAFB neighborhoods.
The First Alert extended outlook includes scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Long-range rainfall estimates suggest much of the WAFB region could receive upwards of 1” of rain or more over the upcoming weekend (April 18 and 19). Given the time of year, severe weather can’t be ruled out, but we will have to see how the weekend forecast develops through the coming days.
Meanwhile, indications are that the Mississippi River is cresting with a slow fall expected over the next two weeks. However, the Mississippi at Baton Rouge is very likely to remain above flood stage well into May.
